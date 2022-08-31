The CougCenter Hour 2022 Season Preview Show

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

This is the next installment in our series of stories previewing the 2022 Washington State Cougars football season. Other installments can be found here.

Who can say where the road goes / Where the day flows, only time / And who can say if your love grows / As your heart chose, only time

We, for one, at the CougCenter Hour are looking for a ... calmer 2022 football season for the Washington State Cougars. To be sure, there will be ups and there will be downs but ... calmer. That’s the name of the game for us!

Our annual quick preview of the Cougs is here with our thoughts on the good and bad on both sides of the ball and how things will hopefully shake out. As usual, we’ll be posting a new show every Thursday this season for your enjoyment with just as many interviews, segments and trailing off into unrelated subjects as possible.

In short, our specialty.

Thank you, as always, for listening!

