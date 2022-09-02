If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

This is the next installment in our series of stories previewing the 2022 Washington State Cougars football season. Other installments can be found here.

Welcome to one of our favorite shows of the year, in which we use some (incredibly fuzzy and mostly made up) math to try and put our fingers on just how many games the Cougs will win this season.

Here’s how it works: Each of us assigns a probability to each game on the schedule, and then we total up the 12 games to come up with a cumulative probability that gives us an overall win total expectation. Got it? You’ll have to listen to find out how many wins we’re predicting.

We also talk a little soccer after WSU’s epic winner against Seattle U, plus beer, plus reader emails!

