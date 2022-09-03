This is the final installment in our series of stories previewing the 2022 Washington State Cougars football season. Other installments can be found here.

It’s an annual tradition around these parts: Each year, the CougCenter staffers take their stab at trying to figure out how many games the Cougs will win in the upcoming season.

Before we get to the results, a few highlights for you:

Every staff member predicts the Cougs to go to a bowl game.

The least amount of wins predicted is six; the most is nine.

Average wins: 7.4

Median wins: 7

Mode wins: 7.5 (six each for 8 and 7 wins)

Clearly, we are an optimistic bunch!

Oh, and if you’re wondering: Emma Weightman was the only writer to nail the 2021 record, while Brian Anderson, Jesse Cassino, and Jack Ellis each correctly predicted the outcomes of nine games. However, Jack gets the tiebreaker for being the only one of those three to predict an Apple Cup victory!

Staff Picks Name Prediction IDAHO @WIS CSU ORE CAL @USC @OSU UTAH @STAN ASU @ARIZ UW Name Prediction IDAHO @WIS CSU ORE CAL @USC @OSU UTAH @STAN ASU @ARIZ UW Kat Roley 9-3 WSU WSU WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Scott Cresswell 9-3 WSU WIS WSU WSU WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Brian Anderson 8-4 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Jack Ellis 8-4 WSU WIS WSU WSU WSU USC WSU UTAH STAN WSU WSU WSU Bryce Hendricks 8-4 WSU WSU WSU ORE WSU USC OSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Steven Ayers 8-4 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Zane Murfitt 8-4 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Michael Preston 8-4 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Nate Dahl 7-5 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC OSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Mark Sandritter 7-5 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU ASU WSU WSU Jesse Cassino 7-5 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU ASU WSU WSU Emma Weightman 7-5 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU WSU WSU UTAH WSU ASU WSU UW PJ Kendall 7-5 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU UW Jeff Nusser 7-5 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC OSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU WSU Kevin Dudley 6-6 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC OSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU UW Nick Nordi 6-6 WSU WIS WSU ORE WSU USC WSU UTAH WSU ASU ARIZ WSU Jeff Collier 6-6 WSU WIS WSU ORE CAL USC WSU UTAH WSU WSU WSU UW

Kat Roley (@o_roley): I think the Cougs have a shot against Oregon and Utah, but I don’t want to jinx it. I think wisconsin is going to be our true test, and I think we can beat them. I think we’re going to be better than a lot of people think this season.

Kevin Dudley (@k_dudley): The defense seems like the team’s strongest unit, and the offense is missing a go-to running back and a proven offensive line. If the defense can get off the field and stay off the field, the Cougs could surprise, but I just don’t see it happening. We’ll beat the bad teams, lose to the good teams, and the Oregon State game is a toss up, but I’ll give the nod to the Beavs because it’s in Corvallis. Another bowl berth is good, but it won’t be a top tier bowl.

Brian Anderson (@b17anderson): It’s a little nerve-wracking to have your must-win games later in the season, but that’s how this shaped up. Bowling likely depends on if WSU can sweep Stan/ASU/UofA; from there it’s not too hard to see three other wins on the schedule. Or five, if you’re an optimist.

Nick Nordi (@NickNordi): I see 6-6 as a legit possibility. The defense should be good enough to hold opponents — the real question is going to be, can the offense do their part?

Nate Dahl (@Dahln_2): Oregon becomes a win if we beat Wisconsin, because College Gameday will come which would make us 9-3.

Jack Ellis (@JackEllis99): The Cougs are the best in the North, but they fall victim to Stanford in front of 84 Cardinal fans to keep them out of the Pac-12 championship game. Djouvensky Schlenbaker and Jaylen Jenkins assume lead RB duties and both earn All-Conference accolades as true freshmen.

Mark Sandritter (@MarkSandritter): Health, especially along the offensive line, feels like the deciding factor of the season. Avoiding key injuries could be the difference between 4-8 and 8-4.

Jesse Cassino (@jesse_cassino): Win the games you’re supposed to win. And also the Apple Cup, because why not.

Bryce Hendricks (@BryceHendrick14): I picked the teams with the hottest quarterbacks, which tends to be Cam but is sometimes not him

Emma Weightman (@emmaweightwoman): Going exclusively off vibes and the fact that it’s so slammed at the bar, so I’m just guessing. This is not science, lads.

PJ Kendall (@Deathby105): Lots of 50/50 games. Success or failure will hinge on offensive line performance. I feel like I’m being way too optimistic.

Steven Ayers (@Steven_Ayers): Idk man, we’re gonna be all right.

Scott Cresswell (@cressnasty): Cam Ward and experienced defense take advantage of a favorable schedule.

Zane Murfitt (@zane_rm): Having a good-maybe-great QB and a decent defense goes a long ways in football. Hiring Eric Morris shows a willingness to adapt by Dickert; I think the defense forces a ton of turnovers to make up for a potentially leaky offensive line and Ward has an all-Pac-12 season.

Michael Preston (@RM_Preston): I’m more optimistic than I suspected!

Jeff Collier (@JeffDCollier): I’ll be honest with you … I have NO idea what to expect this season. You could tell me that this team is about to be undefeated and I’d believe you. You could tell me they’ll go 1-11 and I’d believe you. In the end, I think they’re going to land in the middle. They’ll be in most of their games, but inexperience and lack of depth in places worries me big time. That’s why I took the cowardly approach and predicted 6-6.

Jeff Nusser (@PodVsEveryone): I’m legitimately concerned that the offensive line will hold the team back, but I’m equally confident that the defense is actually pretty darn good, provided the turnovers don’t regress too hard. The Cougs will probably lose one of their last four, but I think they’ll be favored in all, so I picked wins in all. Six or seven wins — and another bowl game — feels right to me.