Klay Thompson is back

Multiple WSU teams had a busy week last week, but this week we start with Klay Thompson. After missing more than two seasons following a pair of injuries, Thompson made his return on Sunday.

Klay didn’t waste any time racking up highlights, headlined by one of the better dunks of his career.

Personally, I’m still partial to this one as my favorite Klay dunk.

He scored 17 points in 20 minutes in his first game since June 2019. Including, of course, a trio of treys. Welcome back, Klay.

The men’s basketball got back in the win column on Saturday with an impressive performance against Utah. The 77-61 victory against the Utes allowed WSU to salvage the mountain road trip after the Cougs lost a close one to Colorado on Thursday.

WSU returns home this week and will host Stanford on Thursday and California on Saturday. The Cougs were initially scheduled to play Stanford on Wednesday, but the schedule was recently adjusted to a more traditional Thursday/Saturday split.

The WSU women’s basketball team suffered a hard-fought loss to No. 4 Arizona on Friday and weren’t able to get redemption on Sunday with their game against Arizona State instead postponed.

Like the men’s team, the women’s team will head home this week and will host Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Sunday.

The WSU tennis team returned to action this week, playing in the Weinman Foundation Invitational against Hawaii and California. Things didn’t break very well for the Cougs on Sunday as they lost all eight matches. Several went the distance only to see WSU drop the third and deciding set.

Next up for the Cougs is a match against Gonzaga in Spokane this week.

This upcoming week is a busy one for WSU athletics. Both basketball programs will host home series. The tennis team is back in action, the track and field team will be competing and the swimming team will also face off against Utah and BYU.

