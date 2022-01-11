Transfer portal update: Three Cougs announce intent to transfer, two find a new home

Three Washington State Cougars announced their intent to transfer out of the program on Monday while two others found their new homes. Brian Greene, Billy Pospisil, and Peni Naulu all announced they were entering the transfer portal and quarterbacks Jayden de Laura and Cammon Cooper both announced where they will be continuing their college careers, as well.

De Laura announced his intention to play for Arizona on Monday night about two hours after the Cougars landed a commitment from four-star transfer QB Cameron Ward. The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year announced in a tweet his intentions to play for Jedd Fisch at Arizona, a program that has won just one game since October of 2019. The Wildcats had tons of injuries at the quarterback position last year as they had five different quarterbacks play in multiple games.

De Laura will finish his time as a Coug with 3,684 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while completing just over 62% of his passes in his 16 games.

Cooper announced his commitment to Hawaii on Monday. The Rainbows have recently been going through a lot of issues with their coaching staff and players transferring out of the program. Cooper finishes his Cougar career having appeared in just five games in three years.

Starting offensive lineman Brian Greene announced first that he would be transferring in a tweet. Greene originally walked on for the Cougars out of Yakima and appeared in 27 games during his career. This past season he started in five games at guard and center after missing a few games at the beginning and end of the season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Linebacker-turned-running back Peni Naulu announced his intent to transfer an hour later. He was originally recruited by former head coach Mike Leach and staff in 2019 as linebacker but with the depth the Cougars have had at the position he moved over to running back shortly after. While he never saw the field as a running back, he appeared in multiple games on special teams over his career in Pullman.

Time ain’t a issue when you built to Last.™️ pic.twitter.com/jBgAQ4Ugd6 — Peni Naulu (@PN676_) January 10, 2022

Wide receiver Billy Pospisil also entered the transfer portal after joining the team in 2019. He spent most of his time while with the Cougs on special teams and did not record any receiving statistics.

*****

Football:

Commentary: Despite losing Jayden de Laura, Washington State might still win the North division QB shuffle

Washington State might have just won the 2022 North division quarterback shuffle. That’s right. The day the Cougars lost their promising young passer to the transfer portal, they might have set the stage for the best quarterback play in the division next season.

Veteran Washington State offensive lineman Brian Greene enters transfer portal

The Washington State Cougars ended their season late last month knowing full well that they need help on their offensive line. Less than two weeks later, yet another hole has opened up in the WSU trenches.

Arizona gets commitment from former Washington State QB Jayden de Laura

The Pullman to Tucson transfer quarterback pipeline has been turned back on

Standout transfer quarterback Cameron Ward announces commitment to Washington State

In the span of three days, Washington State’s quarterback room has experienced both loss and gain.

Jayden de Laura transfers to Arizona Wildcats after stint with Washington State Cougars football team

Former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura will transfer to Arizona, he announced Monday on Twitter.

FCS star quarterback Cameron Ward says he’s coming to Washington State

Quarterback Cameron Ward is coming to Pullman. Ward, who starred the past two seasons at Incarnate Word in San Antonio and was one of the top players in the transfer portal, tweeted Monday afternoon that he was transferring to Washington State.

Soccer: