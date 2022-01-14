WSU Soccer succeeds across the board

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

While your favorite Washington State University soccer is not currently in season, there’s still a lot of hard work paying off for some of our past-seasons favorites. Let’s check in a bit, shall we?

To begin- Elyse Bennett got the tap and is making her way to the Kansas City Current, as she becomes another fantastic Coug in the NWSL! She was interviewed by BVM Sports where she discussed her journey, and how her dream of making it to the league shaped into a reality. You can read the interview here—it highlights a lot of what we already knew, Bennett has a killer work ethic and should be so proud to finally accomplish this incredible dream.

And if that wasn’t good enough news this week, we also have updates from Sydney Studer and Nadia Cooper- names I never tire of typing.

Studer was invited to the U-23 Women’s Youth National Team this year- which is a huge deal. She is one of 18 players, 7 of which are in college. So what is this camp, for those that don’t know?

Essentially, it’s an opportunity to train with coach Twila Kilgore (of the Houston Dash) and other professionals that culminates in a full scrimmage against the USWNT at the end of the week, which will hold some familiar faces for Studer (or rather, familiar college colors).

Morgan Weaver and Trinity Rodman will both report to camp, just on the other side of things.

This is following the December U-20 training camp which freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper had the opportunity to be a part of. Reading up on the U-20 camp admittedly freaked me out a little, considering one of the stipulations for participating was being born after January 2001, which my brain refuses to register as a real year people can be born in. So young.

Back to the more important matter- WSU Soccer! Overall, to no one’s surprise, soccer continues to work hard and make moves for not only their time at Washington State, but their opportunities beyond, and cultivate the best way to represent the Crimson and Grey.

I hope everyone is staying warm and healthy. Go Cougs!