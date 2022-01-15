Cougs tab Nick Whitworth to coach tight ends and special teams

Good morning Coug fans. You might have come to this space to read about WSU’s historic comeback win over USC last night, but you’ll have to wait. A recap is coming a bit later. In the interim, let’s talk about the newest edition to the WSU football coaching staff.

If the you chuckled at the homepage headline, congrats to you. You’re as nerdy as I am. Nick Whitwoth will be WSU’s first tight ends coach in a decade. The last time WSU had a tight ends coach, Martin Stadium had yet to be remodeled. If you remember who WSU’s last tight ends coach was without looking it up, you deserve a prize (it was Rich Rasmussen, I looked it up).

Whitworth comes to WSU from Texas State, where he coached special teams and running backs the past three seasons.

“Nick has a rich history in the Pacific Northwest and we are excited to bring him back to create and elevate our tight end position,” Dickert said in a WSU news release. “His extensive knowledge and passion for specials teams was evident throughout the process and he will be a great fit for our program.”

That “rich history in the Pacific Northwest” includes time at Portland State, Central Washington, Idaho State and Montana Western. Whitworth played running back at Idaho State in the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

He doesn’t seem to have any accolades from coaching tight ends, perhaps because this is his first tight ends gig. But his special teams unit at Texas State led the Sun Belt in punt returns and kickoff coverage in 2020, so that’s something. With any assistant, the results on the field are important, but how the coach recruits is another thing altogether.

Here’s to hoping Whitworth is up to the task in the Pac-12.

One last note: As our Nate Dahl pointed out privately, “Whitworth has now been at six schools, four of which have cat mascots.” We only bring you the important info here at CougCenter.

Cameron Ward has himself a nice pickup

Links

Washington State hires Nick Whitworth as tight ends coach/special-teams coordinator | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Nick Whitworth will fill a long-vacant coaching position at Washington State.

Experienced Washington State edge-rusher Willie Taylor III enters transfer portal | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – One of Washington State’s most productive and well-supplied position groups of the 2021 season took a hit to its depth, losing experienced edge rusher Willie Taylor III to the NCAA transfer portal.

Jake Dickert Adds Nick Whitworth to Cougar Coaching Staff - Washington State University Athletics

Nick Whitworth will coach tight ends and serve as the special teams coordinator.

Cougar Swimming Cancels Weekend PNW Meet - Washington State University Athletics

The Cougars are scheduled to return to competition next Friday at Utah.

Looking to get back at it, Cougs host Bears Saturday - Washington State University Athletics

WSU vs Cal (9-8, 2-4) | Sat., Jan. 15 | 1 pm | Beasley Coliseum

Cougs Post a Historic Comeback Win at Southern Cal - Washington State University Athletics

LOS ANGELES – The Washington State women's basketball team erased a 17-point deficit at Southern California on Friday, Jan. 14, as the Cougars collected a 71-63 win.