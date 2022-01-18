Mouhamed Gueye named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Washington State freshman Mouhamed Gueye was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday following games against Stanford and California this past week. This is his second time earning the award, making him the first Coug to win the award multiple times in a season.

The 6’ 11” forward from Senegal went 8 of 13 from the field and put up a team high 16 points and 11 rebounds. He added two blocks and one steal in the 62-57 loss to Stanford. The Cougs played without multiple guys during this game that wound up tipping off 75 minutes late due to covid retests. The Cardinal would go on a 23-0 run in the second half as the Cougs could not buy a basket and went 14-plus minutes without a field goal.

In Saturdays 65-57 victory over the Bears, Gueye finished with nine points and eight rebounds and added two more blocks. He would finish strong and bring down six of his eight rebounds in the final seven minutes of the game. The Cougs trailed 29-27 at half, something that has been a rarity this season, before outscoring the Bears 38-28 in the second half to give them their 10th win on the season.

Gueye and the Cougs will head to Oregon to take on the Ducks on Thursday at 6:30 pm and then on to Corvallis to take on the Beavers on Saturday at 5:00 pm. Thursdays game can be seen on Pac-12 Network while Saturdays will be on ESPN U.

Basketball:

Football:

Former WSU star receiver Gabe Marks wants to help football players with their mental health

Gabe Marks caught more passes than any player in Pac-12 history while starring as a receiver for Washington State from 2012 to 2016. That excellence did not protect him from the anxiety and mental stress he felt while playing, going undrafted and getting waived by the New York Jets after signing a free-agent contract with them.

Nick Haberer Named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Washington State punter Nick Haberer was named to the 2021 FWAA Freshman All-America Team, the Football Writers Association of America announced Monday.

Washington State punter Nick Haberer earns freshman All-America honors

Nick Haberer punted on a broken ankle throughout the back half of his first collegiate season. For his perseverance, Washington State’s rookie specialist from Australia was rewarded Monday, when he landed on the Football Writers Association’s freshman All-America team.