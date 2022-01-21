WSU Tennis Dual-Match in progress

Good morning, Coug fans!

Today, if you hurry, you might have time to catch your favorite Washington State tennis team take on BYU for the first Dual-Match season! This is new head coach Raquel Atawo’s first dual-match, and it’s already proving to be exciting.

So far, your Washington State Cougars have taken the victory on all three doubles courts- pairs Savana Ly-Nguyen and Elyse Tse took over the third court and claimed victory 6-4, while on the first court Michaela Bayerlova and Maxine Murphy won on court one, also 6-4. The final pair to snag a victory on court two goes to WSU’s own Yang Lee and Fifa Kumhom with a final score of 7-5.

This was Elyse Tse’s WSU debut, as she and fellow freshman Stefaniia Mikhailova joined for the spring 2022 season in November. And what an excellent debut it was! She’ll also have a single match against BYU’s Yujia Huang.

Up next is singles matches.

Some fun facts about WSU hosting BYU tennis, you ask? Well, most recently WSU broke their six year winning streak against the other Cougar last spring, and BYU came in hot to this match after upsetting Baylor (currently No. 11), but losing to Illinois. It’s unclear whether or not that whiplash is going to shake their confidence throughout the rest of the match, but it’s clear they’re putting up an exciting challenge for our Cougs.

The single matches will also bring out Mikhailova, who as previously mentioned is joining the Cougs for her first spring season. While there isn’t much to be known about her yet, this could be quite captivating!

Once again, there’s still tennis left to be watched. Check out the live stats or live stream at the links below!

http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=383514 and https://pac-12.com/live/washington-state-university !

I hope everyone has a great weekend, and Go Cougs!

Links

Soccer summer camp registration now open - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women's soccer team will host three summer camps with registration for each camp now open. The Cougars will host a pair of

WSU Athletics to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Title IX with the Power of IX Campaign - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University Athletics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX with the Power of IX campaign, encompassing several events

Cougars Open its Dual-Match Season Hosting BYU Friday - Washington State University Athletics

The BYU match marks the dual-match debut for WSU Head Coach Raquel Atawo.

Cougs Heading Over to Moscow - Washington State University Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Washington State men's and women's track and field teams will be making a nine-mile trip to the University of Idaho this Saturday, Jan. 22, to

Rowing Announces 2022 Spring Regatta Schedule - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – A total of six regattas await the Washington State rowing team this spring, as the Cougars look to return to the NCAA Rowing Championships for the

Desert Edge QB Adryan Lara restarts recruiting, to visit Kansas State

Lara had committed to Washington State during his sophomore year, but said he felt the new Washington State offensive coordinator, Eric Morris, hired in early December was not interested in him.

Mailbag: Should the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC form their own postseason?

An alliance-only postseason tournament would only work if the member schools supported it. Ohio State might not.

Pac-12 football: Reasons to get excited about the 2022 season | Pac-12-hotline | tucson.com

Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth shared his insight on the teams and players.

Pac-12: Oregon COVID issue, Washington football schedule, ASU/CU wins

The Ducks reportedly ran afoul of the conference's COVID protocols.