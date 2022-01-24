Football lands a recruit and the rest of the week in WSU sports

It was supposed to be an eventful weekend for WSU athletics. Instead, there were more cancellations and postponements than actual games. A couple of teams did manage to get in the action and had a pretty good weekend.

The WSU tennis team started the weekend with a 6-1 win on Friday against BYU. It was the first win at WSU for first-year head coach Raquel Atawo.

Congratulations coach on your first victory as a Coug. The first of many! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/lZcHMZGDY1 — WSU Cougar Tennis (@WSUCOUGARTENNIS) January 22, 2022

She will have a chance to add to the win total next week with matches against Montana, Eastern Washington and Idaho.

The track & field team was also in action at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open on Saturday at Idaho and the Cougs finished 13 top-five finishes. Only 25 WSU athletes competed and more than half posted a top 5 result.

The team will compete at the UW Invitational this week, beginning on Friday.

And now for the games that didn’t happen.

WSU men’s and women’s basketball had their games against the Oregon schools postponed. WSU swimming’s match against Utah on Friday and BYU on Saturday were canceled.

The men’s golf team was scheduled to play Arizona on Monday and Tuesday this week and that match was also canceled.

We could get men’s basketball, women’s basketball, swimming, track, and tennis this week. We shall see.

In news off the field, the football staff landed another 2022 recruit with a verbal commitment from lineman Kendall Williams.

Williams is listed as a 3-star defensive lineman by 247 Sports, but lists himself as an offensive lineman in his Twitter bio.

