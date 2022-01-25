The Pac-12 announced on Monday that the Washington State women’s basketball game that was originally postponed last Friday will now tip-off Wednesday at 1:00 pm. Fans outside of Pullman can watch this game live on the WSU website. With this game now scheduled, fans can see a double-header with the men tipping off at 7:00 pm against Utah.

The Cougar women last played January 16th when they went to Los Angeles and lost to UCLA. They were scheduled to return home to host both Oregon schools beginning with the Beavers on Friday and the Ducks on Sunday. Both games would wind up getting postponed due to Covid protocols.

While their last time out was a dud, the Cougs erased a 17-point deficit a few days prior in a 71-63 victory over USC. After scoring just three points in the first quarter and trailing 17-3 after the first 10 minutes, things looked very gloom from the start. The offense finally starting hitting in the second quarter as they would go on a 13-1 run to cut the deficit to just five. The defense would go on to stand strong and hold the Trojans to 26 total points in the second half giving them their largest comeback in program history.

The Cougs (10-6) will will play their first game at home since their January 2nd loss to Stanford. The Beavers (9-4) are in a similar boat as they have played just three games since December 19th and are coming off of a 47-41 victory over Washington.

Following their game on Wednesday, the Cougs won’t have to wait long before playing again as they are scheduled to host Washington on Friday at 7:00 pm. They will then make the trek across the state and play at Washington Sunday at noon. Both of those games can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

*****

Football:

Analysis: Jayden de Laura’s short stint at Washington State left a legacy of electrifying highs and controversial lows

They overhauled their staff and ditched their run-and-shoot offense. Consequently, the Washington State Cougars probably expected some of their players to hit college football’s free-agency market, known as the NCAA’s transfer portal. Still, when Jayden de Laura announced Jan. 7 that he’d be finishing his collegiate career elsewhere, the initial reaction was surprise.

Texan quarterback John Mateer commits to Washington State

Washington State picked up a commitment from an intriguing quarterback prospect out of Texas who had been underrecruited despite recording impressive numbers in the state’s top classification of prep play.

Basketball:

Women’s Basketball to Make Up Oregon State Game this Wednesday

The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday, Jan. 24, that Washington State women’s basketball team will host Oregon State this Wednesday, Jan. 26, in Beasley Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. PT and will stream live on WSUCougars.com