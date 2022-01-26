WSU adds QB, pair of linemen to class of 2022

On Sunday, offensive lineman Kendall Williams announced his commitment to WSU. As it turns out, the Cougs were just getting started adding players this week. Since Monday, Jake Dickert and company have landed three more commitments, including a record-breaking quarterback and a set of twins ready to anchor the offensive line.

On Monday, WSU’s recruiting momentum continued when Texas quarterback John Mateer announced his commitment to Washington State. The 6-foot quarterback out of Little Elm, Texas is listed as a 2-star recruit by 247 Sports’ composite measure, but 247’s scouts graded him as a low 3-star — same with ESPN. 247 Sports also reports that New Mexico State was the only other FBS program to offer Mateer.

Mateer put up record-breaking numbers at Little Elm High School, throwing for 2,449 yards last season, breaking the single-season record that he set one year before by nearly 200 yards. Mateer also racked up the yards on the ground, leading his team with 847 rushing yards. He did it all playing in the largest classification in Texas in the Dallas metro area.

WSU’s new offensive coordinator Eric Morris likely played the biggest role in bringing Mateer to the northwest. Morris’ coaching staff also extended an offer to Mateer in June when he was the head coach at FCS Incarnate Word. Now, they’re both making their way to Pullman where the Texas native is will join another Morris protégé in transfer Cameron Ward inside the WSU quarterback room.

And the Cougs didn’t have to wait long (or go very far) for their next set of commits. On Tuesday, two more players announced their commitment on Twitter. This time it was a pair of linemen that are pretty familiar with one another.

Luke and Landon Roaten are twin brothers out of Tomball High School in Texas, a 6A program in the Houston area. The pair visited the WSU campus last weekend on an official recruiting trip and, apparently, liked what they saw.

We’ll start with Landon Roaten. The 6-foot-5, 300 pounder is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. Landon was previous committed to Tulane, but reopened his recruitment last season. Since then, he’s collected plenty of other FBS offers, including one from Iowa State. In the end, however, he chose to join up with his brother and book a ticket to Pullman.

Luke Roaten is a 3-star defensive line recruit, but WSU might not keep him there. In an interview with Cougfan, Luke says that the Cougs plan to move him to the offensive line, a position he has never played before. Despite his lack of experience, the 6-foot-5, 265 pounder definitely has the size to play on that side of the ball. Luke’s offer list also included interest from Wyoming and Air Force.

