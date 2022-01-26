No basketball to recap on the podcast this week, but the sports gods sent us a gift when high school quarterback John Mateer committed to the Washington State Cougars for this 2022 class.

Mateer isn’t the most highly regarded prospect — just a two-star recruit by 247’s composite measure — but when you watch him play, it becomes clear that doesn’t tell the whole story. We discuss!

We also previewed hoops’ upcoming games and answered a bunch of questions from listeners. Maybe we answered one of yours! I guess you’ll have to listen to find out.

Regardless, you’ll probably hate it. We don’t care. We also use naughty words from time to time. You’ve been warned.

(If you do like our show, please leave us a five-star review — it helps other people find the podcast.)

Also if you like it: You want to subscribe! It’s the fastest way to get our episodes; most of them hit the feed the night before and will be on the device of your choice before we post to the website.

Also find us on ...

Music by Randy England — you can learn more about his work on Instagram!