WSU tennis gears up for another big weekend

Good morning, Coug fans!

With some more buzz from some new twitter friends this past week, I figured we could keep the conversation going as your favorite Washington State University Tennis team continues their success this weekend!

If you recall, last week WSU proved once again that the superior Cougar hails from Pullman, Washington- beating BYU 6-1.

This weekend, WSU will host Montana, Eastern Washington, and Idaho. The matches begin today at 2pm Pacific Time with Montana, and a double header Saturday with Eastern Washington at 11am Pacific and 4pm for Idaho!

As for last week against BYU, both new freshman standouts Elyse Tse and Maxine Murphey recorded wins in singles and doubles, which is an exciting development for the program.

But let’s look ahead, shall we? Montana brings a 1-1 record to Pullman after losing 0-7 to Utah, but beating Seattle University 4-3. They’ve yet to play in conference, and still haven’t played at home. Against the Cougs specifically, Montana is down 39-4.

For Eastern Washington, the Eagles lost to University of Washington 0-7, and head back across the state for hopefully a more embarrassing defeat (kidding, but how great would it be to dunk on the Huskies a little bit? I’m mixing my sports metaphors. Back to regularly scheduled programing now). Eastern Washington currently has a 26 match losing streak to the Cougs, so that is also fun and exciting.

And finally, Idaho. Idaho has yet to play a game this season, so this is their spring opener. It feels strange to qualify this as spring, seeing as I am writing this from a winter storm in Chicago, but nonetheless. WSU leads the series against Idaho as well, up 34-18!

As always, you can follow along with the live stats here: http://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=wast and follow tennis on twitter at @WsuCougarTennis ! We expect to see more big games from freshman Tse and Murphey along with returners Michaela Bayerlova, Yang Lee, Fifa Kumhom and Savanna Ly-Nguyen.

Go Cougs! Stay warm!

Links

Cougars Continue Homestead with Three Matches this Weekend - Washington State University Athletics

Cougars continues season-long four-match homestand beginning Friday at 2 p.m.

Boeing Apple Cup Series Weekend Starts in Pullman This Friday - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women's basketball team looks to cage the Huskies for the fourth-straight time this Friday, Jan. 26, as the Cougars host Washington

Cougars Close Out Regular Season at Nevada - Washington State University Athletics

WSU will face Nevada Friday at 5 p.m.

Washington State reportedly set to hire Ray Brown as cornerbacks coach, completing the Cougars' on-field staff | Washington State University | nbcrightnow.com

PULLMAN – Ray Brown is coming back to where he began his Division I coaching career.

Cougs break the beaver dam – The Daily Evergreen

The Cougars went back to action against the Oregon State Beavers on Wednesday, winning 58-51. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the WSU program. This is the Cougars’ third-straight win against Oregon State, sweeping the season series against the Beavers. The last time the Cougs beat...

‘It’s a man’s world’: Male athletes leading way in NIL money | Federal News Network

The Cougars “don’t have the donor base that a lot of other schools in the Pac-12 or in the Power Five do,” Greeny said. “(I’m concerned) that us as a female sport are going to lose out on donor money in general for the things we actually need, and those donors are going to be called upon for NIL deals. So instead of us as a whole department reaping the benefits of these donors, it’s going to go to a few male athletes. And we just don’t have that many donors to go around.”