Photo Gallery: WSU women’s basketball claims ownership of PNW

Your Washington State Cougars (12-6 overall, 4-3 Pac 12) are back on track to make their second straight NCAA tournament appearance after defeating Oregon State and Washington in Pullman this week.

According to the latest bracketology prediction by ESPN analyst Charlie Creme, WSU is now listed as the last team to make the field. While the margin for error is thin, and stiff competition awaits, Kamie Ethridge has her team firing on all cylinders and looks the part to be dancing come March.

First up was a rescheduled matchup against the Beavers after COVID postponed the OSU/Oregon series earlier in the month. The Cougs led for over 35 minutes and otherwise handled a bubble tournament team from start to finish. Junior Johanna Teder (21) led the way with 17 points, her third double-digit affair of the season and best against the Beavers in her career.

Then on Friday, the Cougars continued their Apple Cup dominance with an instant-classic OT win over Washington by a score of 60-56. Despite trailing by nine points with 4:43 to go in the fourth quarter, a furious comeback led by Charlisse Leger-Walker ended with a dagger three-pointer by Ula Motuga with 14 seconds left to send it to overtime. The Cougs never trailed in the extra period and Ethridge improved to 6-1 against Washington during her tenure as head coach.

WSU has now won four straight against Washington with a chance to make it five in just 48 hours. The Cougars will play their third game in five days when they travel to Montlake on Sunday for a rematch of Friday’s game. Then it’s off to the Mountain schools as WSU faces off against Colorado and Utah next weekend. Go Cougs!

