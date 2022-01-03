WSU women’s basketball splits the weekend

It was an up-and-down week for Washington State Athletics. The week got off to a disappointing start as the WSU men’s basketball team had to postpone its lone game of the week due to Covid issues. And while there were a couple of other losses, the Cougs did salvage the week with a win and a recruit.

Let’s start with the win which came courtesy of the women’s basketball team on Friday. The Cougs dominated California 69-42 at home. According to WSU Sports Information, the 42 points were the fewest WSU has allowed to a Pac-12 opponent since 2006.

The Cougs have now won three straight games against the Bears, an impressive turnaround since WSU was 2-8 in its previous 10 games against Cal heading into last season.

The win allowed WSU to split the weekend because things did not go quite as well on Sunday against No. 2 Stanford. The Cardinal dominated most of the game on their way to an 82-44 romp.

WSU is now 0-44 against Stanford and has failed to crack 50 points in four straight games against the Cardinal.

Next up, WSU heads to Arizona where it will face No. 4 Arizona on Friday and Arizona State on Sunday.

The men’s basketball team got an extended break with the cancellation of their game on Wednesday. Assuming they are able to clear through Covid protocols, they could be back in action this week. The Cougs are scheduled to play Colorado on Thursday before traveling to face Utah on Saturday.

The on-field portion of football season came to an end on Friday with the 24-21 loss in the Sun Bowl.

The off-the-field preparations for next season continue, however. The Cougars landed another piece to the 2022 team with the commitment of Nevada transfer Jordan Lee.

I will also leave this right here.

Blessed to receive an offer from Washington St!! pic.twitter.com/gn5z50P4eC — Cameron Ward ➐ (@Cameron7Ward) December 31, 2021

