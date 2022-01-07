Washington State Volleyball picks up transfer Shea Rubright for an exciting homecoming

Good afternoon, Coug fans! I hope everyone had a relaxing holiday season, and Happy New Year!

Your Washington State Cougars Volleyball team looks to start the year on the right foot by grabbing an impressive transfer from the portal- a Yakima native, Shea Rubright. This is an exciting pick, as WSU lost two big volleyball names recently with Hannah Pukis transferring to University of Oregon and Julianna Dalton heading to Pitt. We wave them farewell and wish them luck on their many endeavors, but that doesn’t mean we can’t optimistically look to the future.

For the more immediate future of the Spring 2022 season- Rubright will join the Cougs with two years of eligibility from the University of Minnesota. At least she won’t need to buy a new coat for the Pullman winters!

During her time at Minnesota, Rubright -a middle blocker standing at 6’4”, although the Gopher’s athletic website has her listed at 6’5”- collected 39 kills during the 2021 season, and was a crucial part of helping Minnesota reach the Elite Eight. Considering the Cougs made an exciting grab at the tournament this past season, but was unfortunately knocked out in the first round, this definitely doesn’t stifle any enthusiasm about the possibilities surrounding next season.

Rubright also had 45 blocks last season with a blocks per set average of .83, and a kills per set average of .72. Additionally, she received academic honors and made the Big-10 honors list in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which is impressive regardless of pandemic, but even more so given the extenuating circumstances!

This is a great grab for Washington State, and is the perfect way to start the new year. I hope everyone is staying warm, wherever you are! Go Cougs!

