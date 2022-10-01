How to watch Washington State vs. California in Week 5

The Washington State Cougars welcome in the California Golden Bears for WSU’s annual Homecoming matchup.

WSU (3-1, 0-1 in Pac-12) nearly came away with an upset win over Oregon last week, but couldn’t hang on to a late lead. Cal (3-1, 1-0) won their conference opener last week, soundly defeating the Arizona Wildcats 49-31 in Berkley.

The Cougars will return to Pac-12 Network for a 2:30 p.m. PST kickoff at Martin Stadium. You can follow the game on the Pac-12 Network, stream online at Pac-12.com, and on the Pac-12 Network app.

For the third time in five games this season, WSU is the favorite to win according to DraftKings. The Cougars are favored to beat the Golden Bears by four points. The total points over/under is set at an even 53 and the Cougars are -180 on the moneyline. It would take a $180 bet on WSU to win $100.

As we are all aware, Cal week typically results in one of the weirdest football games you’ll watch all year. Last year, we got Calvin Jackson Jr.’s one-handed touchdown catch as SportsCenter number one play. If you’re looking to travel down memory lane on some of the weirdest plays from the Cal-Wazzu games, here’s a great Twitter thread to check out.

Welcome to Cal Wazzu week, where this doesn't hit the top 20 of weird things that have happened between us this decade. pic.twitter.com/ri4z5PSKtM — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) September 29, 2022

Cal’s freshman running back Jaydn Ott tore through the Arizona defense a week ago. Ott rushed for 274 yards on 19 carries, scoring three times. WSU’s front seven has been great all year and will have to be great again in stopping Ott from running up and down the field.

WSU’s offense seemed to finally flip the switch last week. Cam Ward dazzled in his Pac-12 debut, throwing for 375 yards, two touchdowns and rushing one win to open the game. WSU’s offense will look to keep the momentum rolling against a defense that gave up 401 passing yards last week.

The Cougars will look to cap off the week of Homecoming festivities with their first Pac-12 win of the year. Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

P.S.: Hopefully by the time you’re reading this, the drought is over. Go Mariners!

