WSU sweeps OSU to complete perfect weekend

The Washington State Cougars continued their Oregon weekend by hosting the Beavers of Oregon State University on Sunday. The Cougs won in a three-set sweep 25-14, 25-11, 25-19. The Cougs extended their streak of beating unranked teams to 11 in a row.

Set 1

After dropping the first point by a service error the Cougs picked up the dominant play that we saw in the final two sets of the previous Oregon match. After a kill from Magda Jehlarova and two aces by Julia Norville, the Cougs were off and running. This would be the beginning of four service aces in the first set and 15 kills by the Cougs. WSU held the Beavers to 14 points. A new starter, Weronika Wojdyla had her share of a kill and an assist on a block. With a score of 25-14, the Cougs looked to have a second dominant set.

Set 2

This would be the closest set of the afternoon. The Cougs and Beavers both had 14 kills while OSU had three service aces. The two teams battled back and forth for the set until the score was tied 19-19. After a kill by Argentina Ung and two Beaver attack errors the Cougs took the momentum of the match. The kills and aces came in the last point of the set for the Cougs. Pia Timmer yet again came back to win the set with a kill and an ace. The Cougs reached 25 first to go up 2-0 over the Beavers. The final score was 25-21.

Set 3

With the Cougs already playing in a dominant fashion and being up 2-0, the play didn’t stop. It would be a back-and-forth of kills and errors with four Cougar aces sprinkled throughout the set. After six consecutive errors in a row by both teams, the streak of errors would be ended by a kill from Laura Jansen. This would start a reign of points for the Cougs.

An ace by Jehlarova followed by two kills, one from Pia Timmer and Wojdyla the Cougs led 9-3. After three OSU errors and WSU leading 14-9, libero Karly Basham subbed in. Basham served up an ace for the Cougs which sealed the match for the Cougs. There would be five WSU kills to get them to a set point. Timmer once again had the set and match point with a solo block. The Cougs won the third and final set 25-19.

Stats

Overall, the Cougs hit .350 as a team. Katy Ryan recorded ten kills on her 23 attacks as well. Timmer had her match-high of 11 during this sweep of the Beavers.

The Cougs have won eight over the Beavers consecutively. This match also marks the seventh sweep of the season for the Cougs.

As a team, the Cougs hit ten service aces from the line. There were at least two aces in each set. This would also be the fourth match this season with double-digit aces.

Combined between five players the Cougs recorded 23 blocks. Ung led the Cougs with seven digs and also had 27 assists on the afternoon.

The Cougs now winning four of their last five will be traveling to the Buffs of Colorado on Friday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. and then to Utah for their Sunday match starting at 11 a.m.

