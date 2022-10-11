Jaylen Jenkins named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Washington State freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. Jenkins earned this award following his performance in the Cougars 30-14 loss at #6 USC this past weekend.

Jenkins finished with 13 carries for 134 yards with a long of 41 yards. He also hauled in two receptions for 54 yards. He is the first freshman to break 100 yards since James Williams in 2016 and is the first true freshman to break that mark since DeMaundray Woolridge did so in 2005.

The freshman from Allen, Texas will get his shot to prove this was not a one time thing for the foreseeable future as head coach Jake Dickert announced on Monday that redshirt junior running back Nakia Watson will be sidelined for a while with an injury. Jenkins has 257 yards on 37 carries and one touchdown this year. He has added another touchdown on eight receptions for 71 yards.

Senior Renard Bell also went down with an injury in the loss and will also be sidelined for an indefinite period of time. Dickert was hopeful when talking about the two injuries and said that he does expect them to return at some point this season.

Jenkins joins Bell, Jarrett Kingston, and Daiyan Henley as those that have won a weekly conference award this season.

Jenkins and the Cougs will look to rebound this weekend against Oregon State when they head to Corvallis on Saturday at 6:00 pm. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

