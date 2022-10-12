WSU women’s basketball to have 19 televised games this season

After another run to the NCAA Tournament last season, Washington State women’s basketball is nearly ready to run it back for the 2022-23 season. The bad news is that you have to wait almost three weeks to see the team hit the court for the first time. The good news is that you will have plenty of opportunity to see the Cougs in action on the Pac-12 Network.

On Tuesday, Washington State announced game times and TV selections for their 2022-23 campaign. The announcement is highlighted by 19 games on the Pac-12 Networks, including every Pac-12 conference matchup.

You will get your first chance to see the Cougs on TV on November 13 when the team plays host to Prairie View A&M at noon. That game is a part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series that will also see the WSU men head to Prairie View, Texas on November 15. Just under a month later, on December 11, the Cougar women will return to the airwaves for their Pac-12 opener at Washington at 2 P.M. in Seattle.

After another three months of non-conference play, including a nine-day Christmas break, WSU will return to conference play on December 30 and January 1 when they host Utah and Colorado in Pullman. The bad news is, there probably won’t be many fans inside Beasley Coliseum during winter break. The good news is that both games will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks at 4 P.M. on both days.

The season wraps up on February 23 and 25 in Los Angeles against UCLA and USC, respectively. Both of those games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. The team will then head to Sin City just a couple of days later to start play in the Pac-12 Tournament, which will also be shown on the Pac-12 Networks.

For a full look at the team’s schedule, you can head to their website here.

TV Schedule and Game Times Set for Women's Basketball - Washington State University Athletics

