Ore 1, WSU 1: Cougs draw to end losing streak

In a late night match at Lower Soccer Field in Pullman, the Cougs and the Ducks ended in a 1-1 draw. After giving up the first goal early in the match, the Cougs fought back and tied it up just after half but could not get the game winner despite the amount of shots they put up.

Oregon got the scoring started off early when Trinity Morales brought in a cross from the right side of the field right in front of the net in the 10th minute. Her initial shot was blocked by Cougar goalkeeper Nadia Cooper and she managed to put the rebound into the back of the net.

The Cougs got off 10 shots in the first half and forced Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman to make seven saves before one they got one by her. She couldn’t keep up with the Cougs persistence as they got the equalizer in the 58th minute. Margie Detrizio took the rebound off of a blocked shot from Freeman, who came out of goal, and found the back of an empty net. It was the junior forward’s eighth goal of the season.

The Cougs offense was relentless tonight as they outshot the Ducks 27-7 with 11 of the Cougs shots on goal and the Ducks only managing two. The 17 shots in the second half is the most since their matchup against Colorado on September 29th when they managed 22 shots in the second half of their game.

The Cougs will have the weekend off as their next game will be next Thursday against Arizona State followed by a Sunday match against Arizona. Both games will be at the Lower Soccer Field in Pullman and will be on Pac-12 networks.