How to watch WSU vs. Oregon State (plus Game Thread!)

The Washington State Cougars are in Corvallis for a big Pac-12 matchup with their northwest rival Oregon State Beavers.

WSU (4-2, 1-2 in Pac-12) is looking for their ninth straight victory over OSU (4-2, 1-2). The Beavers will be looking for their first win over the Cougars in Corvallis since 2012.

Kickoff will be at 6 P.M. at Reaser Stadium. You can watch the game on the Pac-12 Network, stream it live on your favorite device on the Pac-12 app and on the Pac-12 website.

The folks at DraftKings have the Cougars set as three and a half point underdogs against the Beavers. The total amount of points is set for 51.5 and the Cougs are +155 on the moneyline. A $100 bet on the Cougs would win $155. WSU games have only hit the over once so far this year.

If WSU wants to win their ninth straight over the Beavers, the defense has to be more opportunistic and take advantage of a team that likes to turn the ball over. So far this season, the Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has more interceptions (8) than he does touchdowns (7). The Beavers have also fumbled the ball away once this season to put their turnover differential at -2. The Cougars are averaging just 1.2 takeaways per game this season, tied for 79th in the nation.

Oregon State’s defense isn’t anything to sleep on. WSU’s offense was shutout in the second half last week at USC and will be without Renard Bell and Nakia Watson. The Cougars will also be without starting RG Grant Stephens who was whistled for targeting in the second half last week. His appeal was denied by the conference earlier this week.

A win for either team would put them just one more win away from securing bowl eligibility and boost each team back within top 25 consideration. Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

