WSU volleyball splits away series

The Cougs split their road matches against Colorado and Utah this past weekend.The Cougs lost to Colorado 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 25-9). But the Cougs did come back to win at Utah sweeping the Utes (25-21, 25-23, 27-25).

Colorado Match 10/14

The Cougs coming in on a little bit of a winning streak were ready to continue their dominance. As the night began, the Buffs and Cougs battled back and forth. Ultimately the Cougs would have fallen in the first two sets.

The Cougs were held to just a .194 hitting percentage in the first set and .158 in the second set. Going into the third set, WSU looked to try and make this set theirs and turn the momentum of the match around.

It was an offensive party for the Cougs. As a team, they recorded twelve kills and had only two errors on the night. WSU hit as a team with a .435 hitting percentage. The Cougs held Colorado to the lowest hitting percentage of the night at .038.

The Buffs took advantage of the Cougs in the final set. With the Cougs recording twelve errors, and an early Buff lead the gap was too big and the Cougs were unable to come back and reverse sweep the Buffs.

The senior duo Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer were the team leaders for the kills in this match. Timmer had twelve while Jehlarova had ten kills and also recorded four blocks.

The Cougs traveled to Utah to take on the Utes on Sunday, Oct. 16

Utah Match Sunday 10/16

It would be win number 199 for Coach Jen Greeny. The Cougs swept the Utes after losing to the Buffs and did so in an amazing fashion.

Set 1

The Utes opened up the match with an early lead, but the Cougs weren’t going to let them shift the momentum. They came back to go on a 5-1 run. The Cougs and Utes battled back and forth before the Cougs could take an 18-15 lead.

Fifth-year Laura Jansen went on the attack and had three big kills to create a bigger gap between the Utes and the Buffs. Jasen hit .500 while teammates Katy Ryan and Jehlarova had four kills. Timmer had eight kills in the first set.

The Cougs won 25-21 to take the first set.

Set 2

The Cougs were up 1-0 went on the afternoon but the Cougs weren’t done yet. WSU went on a 4-1 run. This lead wouldn’t last after the Utes scored six points in a row. WSU wasn’t going to let Utah keep this momentum, so the team scored nine points while Utah scored one.

It would be a 21-21 tie the set before Jansen came back with a massive kill to take the lead. WSU would also have an ace directly after. Ryan had the final point of the set to win it for the Cougs 25-23.

Set 3

It would be a slow start for the Cougs. They found themselves tied 12-12.

This set would also go into extra points. The Utes tried to come back to take the third set and force a fourth, but the Cougs were not going to let that happen.

It would be tied 25-25, and libero Karly Basham would get her first ace of the night to win the set but more importantly, win the match.

The Cougs won 27-25 to win the day.

Jansen had a match-high of 20 kills on the night. The new starter Weronika Wojdyla had a career-high of five blocks. WSU had 11 overall on the night. Timmer had seven kills while the setter Argentina Ung had 39 assists and ten digs.

Jansen finished with 13 digs which were a team-high. Basham also had ten digs on top of her ace.

The Cougs are coming back to Bohler this weekend to take on the Arizona schools.

