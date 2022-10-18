Trio of Cougs named to Top Drawer Soccer midseason top-100 list

Three Washington State soccer players were named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s midseason top-100 recently. Mykiaa Minniss, Sydney Studer, and Lily Boyden all earned recognition this week with Boyden being named to the freshman list while the other two were named to the upperclassman list.

Congratulations to our 3️⃣ Cougars for their recognition on the @TopDrawerSoccer Midseason Top 100 Lists!#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/uR6MrvCTey — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) October 16, 2022

First on the upperclassman list is Studer, who came in at 71. The fifth year senior transfer from Oregon State has tallied 3 goals so far this season on her 14 shots on goal. She has played a critical part in the Cougs conference opener against Oregon State in which she scored the games only goal in the 71st minute.

Minniss, the senior defender from Colorado Springs, Colorado came in at 78th on this weeks rankings and has been a massive part on a defense that has allowed just 14 goals on the season and kept opponents to just 8.4 shots per game. The Cougs went on a 10-game unbeaten streak this season that started August 25th and went until October 6th. In their 14 games this season, the defense has allowed opponents to score multiple times in a game just five times with two of those times coming in victories, they have also recorded five shutouts.

Boyden, the lone Coug to make the freshman list came in at 80. Out of Salt Lake City, Utah, Studer has started in just three games this season but has appeared in 13 of the 14 games. She has tallied one goal and three assists with her one goal coming in a 3-2 victory over Cal Poly a little over a month ago. She has taken 21 shots with 10 on goal and has been really active coming off the bench lately.

Studer, Minniss, and Boyden will look to get the Cougs back on track this weekend when they host Arizona State on Thursday at 7:00 and Arizona on Sunday at noon. Both games will be on Pac-12 Networks.

*****

Football:

Pac-12 power rankings: Huskies and Cougars flip standing in middle of conference

On a typical Monday, the Hotline devotes this section of the Pac-12 power ratings to developments from the weekend or emerging trends that impact the collective.

Soccer:

College Soccer Player Rankings - Freshman

This ranking includes the highest ranked college soccer players in the nation and will be updated weekly.

College Soccer Player Rankings - National

This ranking includes the highest ranked college soccer players in the nation and will be updated weekly. This ranking includes sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

Golf:

Three Cougs Inside Top-50 after First Round of Sunflower Invitational

The Washington State women’s golf team finished the first round of the 2022 Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational with three golfers sitting inside the top-50 on the player leaderboard.