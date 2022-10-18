And it’s one more day up in the canyons / And it’s one more night in Hollywood / If you think you might come to California I think you should / Drove up to Hillside Manor sometime after two a.m. / And talked a little while about the year / I guess the winter makes you laugh a little slower, / Makes you talk a little lower about the things you could not show her

That ... was a very disappointing loss.

We’ll recap the game against the Oregon State Beavers in our shortened bye week show. Then, a brief touch on the Cougs basketball team with tip off just a couple of weeks away. Then, are the brakes finally on when it comes to any further realignment ... for now anyway? We think it might be!

We end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you, as always, for listening!

