How to watch the Pac-12 week eight

We’re just over the halfway mark in the season and the Washington State Cougars are on their bye before closing out the final five games.

The bye week can bring about a mixed bag of emotions. On one hand, you may be excited for WSU (4-3, 1-3 in Pac-12) to get a much-needed week of rest and film after a tough loss last week and a big matchup upcoming. You may also find yourself a little relaxed as you have three extra hours of free time this weekend. However, that empty feeling of no Cougar football to look forward to always looms over as you watch around the college football landscape.

Fear not. While WSU may be on the gridiron this week, there’s still plenty of college football action to look forward to! Huge top-25 matchups across the nation will shake up power five conferences by Sunday morning, including a massive game in the Pac-12 that may decide who will play in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

#9 UCLA Bruins at #10 Oregon Ducks

College Gameday and the eyes of the nation will descend upon Eugene, Oregon as the #9 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0) welcome in the undefeated #10 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0).

While most expected a fast start from a solid Oregon squad, not many foresaw the rise of Chip Kelly’s Bruins. The Bruins have cruised through their first six games with a big upset over Utah two weeks ago as the capper. The Ducks have been on a redemption tour since their season opener disaster against the Georgia Bulldogs down in Atlanta.

Now it will be a test to see if Chip Kelly can get his Bruins to a perfect 7-0 at his former stomping grounds, or can Oregon put their webbed foot down and reposition themselves on top of the Pac-12.

The game will be broadcast on FOX with kickoff at 12:30 P.M PST. You can also stream the game online at FoxSports.com and via the Fox Sports app on your phone or tablet.

The Ducks are a six point favorite over the Bruins over at DraftKings. Expect a flurry of points with the total being at 70.5.

Arizona State Sun Devils at Stanford Cardinal

A battle of conference 2-4’s going down on the farm with Arizona State (2-4, 1-2) taking on Stanford (2-4, 0-4).

The Sun Devils are fresh off an upset over the former top-25 Washington Huskies, stunning the purple team 45-38. Stanford is off a big win of their own, going into Notre Dame and beating the surprisingly bad Fighting Irish 16-14.

Stanford is still looking for their first conference win of the year. The Cardinal nearly had it against Oregon State, but a miraculous finish for the Beavers in the final minute slammed the door on the Cardinal’s first Pac-12 win since upsetting #3 Oregon over a calendar year ago.

This will be game one of a Pac-12 Network doubleheader kicking off at 1 P.M. It will be on the Pac-12 Network, streamed on the Pac-12 Network website and on the Pac-12 app.

DraftKings has Stanford as the two-point favorite to bring home their first conference win of the season over Arizona State. They also don’t expect a ton of offense with the total set at 53.

Colorado at Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 2-2) are riding high off their win over the Cougs and take on another Pac-12 team riding off some momentum, the Colorado Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2).

Both teams ended some serious winning drought talks last week. The Beavers snapped their long losing streak against WSU, and Colorado put to rest any winless season talks with a 20-13 overtime win over California.

This will be part two of the Pac-12 Network doubleheader. It can also be streamed on the Pac-12 website and through the mobile app.

The Beavers are massive favorites to beat Colorado and secure bowl eligibility. DraftKings has the Beavers as three touchdown favorites, 23.5 points to be exact. They don’t expect much scoring from either side with the total at just 46.5 points.

Washington Huskies at California Golden Bears

To end the Pac-12 slate for week eight will be the Washington Huskies (5-2, 2-2) headed to Berkley to play the California Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2).

Washington was able to rebound last week against Arizona after back-to-back road upsets from UCLA and Arizona State while Cal is still reeling from giving Colorado their first win of the season.

This one will be the nationally televised Pac-12 after dark special over on ESPN, kicking off at 7:30 P.M. PST. You can follow along on ESPN’s website and on the ESPN app.

The Huskies are a touchdown favorite at 7.5 points on DraftKings with the total points set for 54.5 total.

Enjoy the bye week Coug fans! There is still a lot more football to be enjoyed starting next Thursday against the Utah Utes.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.