Jen Greeny gets win no. 200 at Washington State

If you had to choose WSU’s most accomplished athletics programs over the past decade, the Cougar volleyball team would rank either no. 1 or no. 1A alongside the soccer team. The Cougs are a perennial NCAA Tournament team, and much of that success is thanks to former WSU volleyball player and current head coach Jen Greeny.

Greeny’s Cougs needed five sets to take down the Arizona Wildcats last night at Bohler Gym, and in doing so gave their head coach win no. 200 her for career. The two schools traded set wins until WSU took the fifth set, 16-14.

Greeny’s transformation of the WSU volleyball program has been incredible. She recruits top-25 classes, and has expanded WSU’s recruiting arm overseas. WSU is on a six-season NCAA Tournament streak, and is looking to make that seven this fall. WSU is currently fifth in the Pac-12 at 6-3 (14-6 overall) and are in the “others receiving votes” category of the top 25.

This is all amazing accomplishments from the former Davenport Gorilla, who was also a high school basketball standout. If you’re in the Pullman area this weekend, head to Bohler Gym on Sunday for an 11 a.m. match against Arizona State as Greeny looks for win no. 201.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Laura Jansen had a season-high 27 kills (27-7-54, .370) as Washington State volleyball (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) defeated Arizona (12-8, 2-7 Pac-12), 3-2 (22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14), Friday night in Bohler Gym.

A couple of Cougs enter the transfer portal

On the football front, it’s the bye week. But there’s still news to be found, and this week we found out running back Kannon Katzer at defensive lineman Ahmir Crowder are entering the transfer portal.

Crowder hadn’t appeared in a game yet this season and was passed on the depth chart by a few players. Katzer, meanwhile, is a feel-good story. The walk-on from Mt. Spokane High School lost his mother a couple years ago, but returned to the team and impressed during fall camp. He scored his first career touchdown against Colorado State, and was presumed to see a larger role once Nakia Watson went down with an injury against USC.

But even though Katzer made the trip to Corvallis last week, he didn’t see the field, and it was another walk-on, Dylan Paine, who got the backup carries. We wish Katzer all the best as he explores his future.

PULLMAN – Running back Kannon Katzer, who walked on at Washington State after a standout prep career in Spokane, announced Thursday over Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

PULLMAN – Ahmir Crowder had been a key piece in Washington State’s rotation at the defensive tackle position during the past two seasons. But the veteran Cougar lost his spot this year. Now, he’s looking for a new home.

