Cougs sweep Arizona schools

What a weekend it was for Washington State in Bohler Gym.

After a complete battle on the court the Cougs captured win number one of the weekend.

Arizona Match Friday Oct. 21

The Cougs captured one of their most exciting matched of the season (22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14).

After first set 25-22, the Cougs needed to come back and tie the match. The Cougs did so fter coming back and tying the set. The Cougs would than win in extra points 26-24.

Being tied 1-1 this next set was a toss-up, but the Cougs needed to win to keep the momentum on their side of the net. It was another back and forth battle but Arizona won 25-23.

The Cougs didn’t let that stop the momentum and they continued to push through and eventually dominate the fourth set 25-16 which forced a fifth set.

Now this set would prove to be the more exciting set of the weekend or the Cougs,

The Wildcats and Cougs went back and forth and even once again went into extra sets, but it wasn’t until fifth year transfer Laura Jansen had the play of the night with a powerful kill to win the match.

This win would be just a little sweeter for head coach Jen Greeny who with this win would get her 200th career win mark as the head coach of her aluma mater.

This win would also mark the twelfth consecutive win after winning the opening set and the Cougs are also 6-0 at home this season.

This match is also the second match in a row that Jansen has had more than 20 kills after totaling a season high of 27 against Arizona.

Magda Jehlarova had eight blocks four of which were solo which brings her to 98 in her career and now is tied for third most in program history.

But the Cougs weren’t done with the impressive plays during the weekend yet, they had one more to go against the Sun Devils.

Match against the Sun Devils Sunday October 23

The Cougs swept the visiting Arizona State (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) in their last match of the weekend.

The Cougs had only five attacking errors the whole match and are also 11-0 when hitting above .300.

Jehlarova finished with seven kills and one solo block which moved her into third place in program history no longer tied for the spot.

Pia Timmer recorded 13 kills with no errors. She also had the team high hitting percentage of .464.

The Cougs have won the last five match ups against the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils did upset the number 15 UW but it wasn’t enough as the fell in Pullman.

Towards the end of the third set, the Sun Devils had amounted to 13 attacking errors on the afternoon.

Next weekend the Cougs will host two California schools, Stanford on Friday Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. and Cal on Sunday Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.