Magda Jehlarova named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Washington State senior Magda Jehlarova was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. The Pac-12 conference announced that the middle blocker from the Czech Republic was named winner of the award following a sweep of the Arizona schools over the weekend.

Jehlarova finished her weekend with 1.5 blocks per set, 1.88 kills per set, and averaged 3.1 points over the weekend. This is her second time winning this award this season as she also earned it on October 3rd after a victory over California and a loss against #9 Stanford. This is her tenth time over her career that she has won a conference award and the 8th time she has won Defensive Player of the Week.

The Cougs started off with a 3-2 victory over the Wildcats where Jehlarova had eight total blocks, three solo, and eight kills. Her three solo blocks helped move her into third all-time in Washington State history with 99 solo blocks over her career.

On Sunday in a 3-0 victory over the Sun Devils, she finished with four total blocks and 7 kills. She also helped hold the Sun Devils to .185 hitting for the match.

Throughout the season she is 19th nationally and third in the conference with 107 total blocks.

Jehlarova and the Cougs will look to keep up the winning this weekend when they host Stanford and California beginning Friday at 7:00 pm against the Cardinal and Sunday at noon against the Bears.

Football:

WSU Hosts No. 14 Utah Thursday Night on FS1

Washington State returns from its bye week hosting a Thursday night matchup against No. 14 Utah at 7:05 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

‘We’re playing a bunch of combinations’: Washington State makes midseason adjustment to offensive line

In hopes of shoring up an offensive line that’s been shaky so far this year, Washington State is making a midseason personnel adjustment and reconstructing part of the position group.

Volleyball:

Basketball:

Gueye Named to Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference First Team

Washington State men’s basketball sophomore Mouhamed Gueye was named to the 2022-23 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference First Team, the conference announced Monday. Gueye is one of 10 student-athletes named to the First Team, based on voting by media members who cover the league.

Leger-Walker selected to Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, Murekatete earns Honorable Mention

The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday, October 24, its 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Pac-12 team. Washington State junior Charlisse Leger-Walker was selected to the Preseason All-Pac-12 team, while senior Bella Murekatete earned a Preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention nod.

Ethridge, Leger-Walker and Murekatete set for Pac-12 Media Day

The unofficial start of the 2022-23 women’s basketball season gets underway on Tuesday, October 25, with the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day in San Francisco.

Mouhamed Gueye, an NBA draft prospect who is entering his second season at Washington State, landed on the All-Pac-12 first team when the conference announced its preseason selections Monday.

To the surprise of no one, Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named Monday to the preseason All-Pac-12 Conference team.

