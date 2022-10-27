Washington State vs. Utah: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

In a rare weekday game, the Washington State Cougars welcome in the #14 Utah Utes.

Both teams are coming into the week fresh off their bye weeks. Yet their most recent games are near polar opposites. WSU (4-3, 1-3 in Pac-12) saw their eight game winning streak over the northwest rival Oregon State Beavers snapped in Corvallis. Meanwhile Utah (5-2, 3-1) pulled off a stunner, upsetting the top 10 USC Trojans in the final minutes.

It’ll be Pullman’s Pac-12 after dark season debut this Thursday as kickoff is set for 7:30 P.M. The Cougs will once again be nationally televised on FOX, streamed on the FOX Sports website and on your phone through the FOX Sports app.

The line over at DraftKings has moved down a half point from Monday to an even seven points in favor of the Utes. The total points is at 55.5 and the Cougars are +215 on the moneyline. A $100 bet wins $215 with a Cougar upset win. The Cougars and Utes are both 4-3 against the spread so far this season.

While the trips have been rare, WSU has historically had success in Pullman against the Utes. In Utah’s last two trips to Pullman, the Cougars have come out on top. It’s going to take a big effort to make it three in a row with a Utah team that has started to find its groove. Another big point of emphasis will be controlling the football. Utah’s defense ranks as one of the best at creating takeaways and the Cougar haven’t exactly been responsible with the football on offense.

Happy Cougar Football Thursday!

