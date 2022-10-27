Earlier this week, the Washington State Cougars football account teased ... something new about the uniform they’d wear against the Utah Utes tonight. I’d hoped it wasn’t an entirely new uniform reveal as a lightly attended Thursday night game likely isn’t the best place for them to make a debut.

Today, we found out that it wasn’t an entirely new fit, just a new helmet. And boy, does it ever look incredible.

Wanted to ask you guys something before tonight's game...



Y'all mind if we wear these? #GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/kNZJmmymTj — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 27, 2022

It’s perfect. I want to kiss that helmet. Zero notes. 10/10. On fleek (do the kids still say this?).

We’ve seen the school finally do what they should’ve been doing for years and that’s leaning into the “Wazzu” moniker; it’s unique to Washington State and evokes a lot of memories for alums everywhere. Although “Go Cougs!” may be used more colloquially by folks in-person interactions, it’s certainly not unique as we’ve seen the BYU Cougars co-opt it to quite an effect. So, if you can’t win the war for a phrase, might as well lean into one no one else has.