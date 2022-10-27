Bruins 1, Cougs 0: WSU can’t pull even with top ranked Bruins

The Cougs went down to Los Angeles with hopes to upend the #1 ranked UCLA Bruins but fell just short Thursday night in a 1-0 loss. The Bruins (16-1) peppered the Cougs (8-5-4) with shots early but couldn’t get one in until after half, the one goal is the least they have scored in a win since a 1-0 victory over Arizona on October 9th.

The first half saw the Bruins put up 12 shots with Cougar goal keeper Nadia Cooper notching three saves. They continued to give Cooper work throughout the match as they had 14 shots with eight on goal in the second half.

The Cougs put up 3 shots with none on goal in the first half. It was a little different of a story for them in the second half as all three of their shots were on goal giving Lauren Brzykcy a little test.

The first and only goal of the game came in the 62nd minute when Lilly Reale laced a rocket off her left foot with nobody in front of her. Cooper knocked the ball up in the air but the spin caused it to go back towards the goal and a Bruin was able to clean it up and put it into the back of the net.

The Cougs will look to rebound in their final road game of the season on Sunday when they take on USC at noon. That game will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks. They will then return home for their final regular season game against Washington on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 pm. That game will be televised on Pac-12 Washington.