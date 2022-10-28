And I speak to you like the chorus to the verse / Chop another line like a coda with a curse / Come on like a freak show takes the stage / We give them the games we play, she said / I want something else to get me through this / Semi-charmed kinda life, baby, baby / I want something else, I’m not listening when you say good-bye

A deeply frustrating loss. And I didn’t think it would get worse after the game against the Oregon State Beavers!

A special Friday edition after a Thursday game of the CougCenter Hour where we dissect the Washington State Cougars loss to the Utah Utes and what can possibly right this ship. Plus, we need to talk about the officiating in the Pac-12. Again. I know.

We end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you, as always, for listening!

