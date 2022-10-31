WSU volleyball splits weekend with California schools

The Cougs split their weekend in Bohler Gym this last weekend. The Friday sweep by Stanford also marked the end of the Cougs seven match home game winning streak moving the Cougs to 7-1 at home. The final score was 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-22). The Cougs did bounce back to sweep Cal 3-0 (25-6, 25-18, 25-22). Cal is also 0-12 in conference play.

Stanford Match Friday Oct. 29 (3-0 Stanford)

Stanford kept the Cougs to the lowest hitting percentage at .186 since the loss at Colorado earlier this year.

Magda Jehlarova and Laura Jansen tied with 12 kills, a team high on the night. Karly Basham and Julia Norville both had eight digs as well.

Set 1

The Cougs battled with Stanford after catching up to an early 6-0 Cardinal scoring run. Soon it would be 11-9 and the Cougs kept up. Katy Ryan had two kills to help put points on the board for the Cougs. It was tied 17-17 but Stanford scored three quick points. The Cougs did tie the match 22-22 but it would be one more point for the Cougs to get to 23 and Stanford won by two.

Set 2

The Cougs and Cardinal tied the set six times to get the win in this set. Jehlarova had five kills in this set alone. Stanford hit a .448 percentage which would be the highest one of the night. The Cougs had some momentum coming into the last points of the set, but Stanford scored 25 first going up 2-0.

Set 3

WSU went out to an early lead early in the set. Stanford once again gained the momentum of the set and continued its dominance. After a service error from the Stanford side in the net, the Cougs had the ball but they wouldn’t be able to hold onto the set and Stanford completed their sweep 25-22.

Cal Match Sunday Oct. 30 (3-0 Cougs)

Set 1

The Cougs came back in a dominant style. The Cougs went on a 9-0 run. Basham had four aces while being behind the line for nine consecutive serves. The Cougs held Cal in a negative hitting percentage for all of the first set. There would be only one hitting error from the Cougs as they remained perfect for slideouts. The Cougs had a .435 hitting percentage by the end of the set. The final score was 25-6.

Set 2

The Cougs once again went on an early 6-0 run. Cal did score the first two points of the set, but that wouldn’t last long as the Cougs scored quickly to take the lead. Setter Argentina Ung recorded 13 assists in this set. Pia Timmer added seven more kills for the Cougs as they rose to a 25-18 win. Middle blocker Weronika Wojdyla also had a solo block for the Cougs.

Set 3

Cal and WSU went back and forth for leads and ties. Late in the set, Cal took a one-point led, but the Cougs came back to take care of business. Timmer tied up the match at 20-20. After a block and three consecutive points, the Cougs were at match point. It would be Jansen that had the final kill of the set to win it for the Cougs.

This match closes the four-match home streak the Cougs have had. They travel to Oregon next weekend to take on the Oregon schools.

