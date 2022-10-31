Cougs favorites over Stanford

After their third straight loss, the Washington State Cougars will look to get back on track on the road against the Stanford Cardinal.

WSU (4-4, 1-4 in Pac-12) held tough with an undermanned Utah Utes team last week but couldn’t come out on top in a 21-17 loss. Stanford (3-5, 1-5) is also coming off a loss to a ranked opponent, losing to UCLA in Los Angeles 38-13.

The Cougars will have a little extra time to prepare this week after having the weekend off with their last game coming on Thursday instead of the usual Saturday. DraftKings seems to believe the extra time will benefit the Cougars, making them five point favorites to win at Stanford on Saturday. With two weaker offenses colliding, the total amount of points in the game is at a low 49.5. The Cougars are -200 on the money line to win outright. A $200 bet on WSU the money line, would win $100 if the Cougars win.

If there's been one constant in the WSU season, the under. In their first eight games of the year, the under has won seven times with lone exception coming against Oregon. Between Stanford and WSU, neither team has hit over 20 points in their past three games each. The Cougars have only scored over 30 twice and Stanford just once in their win over FCS Colgate.

Against the spread, WSU is 5-3 after covering against Utah last week and Stanford is at 2-6. The trends in head-to-head matchups favor WSU. The Cougars are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against the Cardinal and straight up winners of the last five. The Cougars last loss in Palo Alto came in 2014.

The Cougars are awaiting to see if they will get safety Jordan Lee back this week after he left the game on Thursday. WSU will also get Brennan Jackson back for the full game after he was disqualified for the second half after a late targeting call in the first half against Utah.

