Washington State at Oregon State kickoff time announced

Washington State will head to Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, October 15th and will kick off at 6:00 pm on the Pac-12 Network when they take on Oregon State. The conference announced the kick off time for this and four other games on Monday.

The Cougs (4-1) will head to Los Angeles this weekend to take on #6 USC at 4:30 pm on Fox before playing their second and final road game of October against the Beavs the following weekend.

The Cougs are coming off of a homecoming win over California this past weekend and will be looking to get revenge from last years 45-13 loss to the Trojans.

The Beavers will be going to Palo Alto this weekend to take on Stanford before returning home for the first time since their 17-14 loss to USC on September 24th. After looking really good the first four weeks of the season, they really struggled last weekend against Utah in a 42-16 loss.

Coming off of an emotional loss against the Trojans, the Beavers just could not get the ball into the endzone and wound up kicking four field goals this past weekend. They had more total yards, time of possession, and first downs than the Utes but could not match their five touchdowns.

California at Colorado will kick off at 11 am on Pac-12 Network followed by Arizona at Washington at 2:30. Stanford at Notre Dame will be on NBC with kickoff slated for 4:30 pm. USC will visit Utah in the prime time slot for Fox when they kick off at 5 pm.

Football:

#Pac12FB kickoff times and networks announced for October 15. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NyG764GiEl — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 3, 2022

Washington State notebook: Receiver Zeriah Beason no longer with Cougar program

Wide receiver Zeriah Beason is no longer a member of Washington State’s football program, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told media members Monday.

Cougars Head to No. 6 USC For Saturday Matchup on FOX

Washington State heads to Los Angeles for a Saturday afternoon matchup against No. 6 USC. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. on FOX.

Golf:

WSU ends the first round of the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational tied for seventh

Sophomore Peter Jung lead the Washington State men’s golf team as he finished the first round of play at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational 1-under; 69. The Honolulu, Hawai’i native posted his first under-par of the season to put him in a tie for 11th.

Volleyball:

Washington State middle blocker Magda Jehlarova averaged 2.71 blocks/set and had a team-high 3.57 kills/set last weekend at Cal and No. 9 Stanford.

Following a record-setting blocking performance in a Friday sweep over Cal backed up by another strong showing against ninth-ranked Stanford, Washington State volleyball (10-5, 2-2 Pac-12) senior Magda Jehlarova was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday.

Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Weekly Awards - Oct. 3, 2022

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Magda Jehlarova, Sr., MB, Washington State (Prerov, Czech Republic)