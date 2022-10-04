If I could escapeI would, but first of all let me say / I must apologize for acting, stinking, treating you this way / ’Cause I’ve been acting like sour milk all on the floor / It’s your fault you didn’t shut the refrigerator / Maybe that’s the reason I’ve been acting so cold

There was no weird stuff in a game between the Washington State Cougars and Cal Golden Bears? I hardly know what to do with myself! There was a lot to like in that relatively easy win over the visitors ... and some to not like. After diving into that, a quick preview of the top-10 USC Trojans before we try to answer an impossible questions: what the heck can be done about attendance in Pullman?

As always, we end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you for listening!

Also find us on ...