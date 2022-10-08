Washington State vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington State Cougars are in Los Angeles to square off against the #6 USC Trojans.

WSU (4-1. 1-1 in Pac-12) won their first conference game last week against the California Golden Bears, 28-9. USC (5-0, 3-0) cruised to their third Pac-12 win with a 42-25 win over Arizona State.

For the third time this season, WSU will be in the national spotlight with another nationally televised game on FOX. You can stream the game online at FoxSports.com and via the Fox Sports app on your phone or tablet. Kickoff is at 4:30PM from the coliseum.

With less than 24 hours to kickoff, DraftKings has the Cougars as 12 point underdogs against the Trojans. DraftKings expects the teams to light up the scoreboard with a total over/under of 65. The Cougars are +360 odds to win the game straight up. A $100 bet, wins you $360 if the Cougs pull off the upset.

It goes without saying that a win over #6 USC would be colossal. But if WSU is going to walk out of the coliseum for the final time as a Pac-12 opponent, they’re going to have to play a near perfect football game. This means limiting USC’s possessions’ on defense and not allowing Caleb Williams to beat you over the top for big explosive plays. While WSU’s front seven has been incredible thus far, their secondary has been the weaker link. They’ll need to play their best game of the year so far to limit the talented receiving core led by Jordan Addison and Mario Williams.

Offensively, the Cougars have to protect the football. The Cougars currently have a turnover differential of -4 and with an offense as lethal as USC’s, they’ll punish any short-field turnover they get. USC’s defense is leading the nation in defensive interceptions, which has boosted their nation leading turnover differential of 14. Five turnovers higher than second place.

The Cougars are no stranger to a top upset over USC. WSU upset #5 ranked USC in 2017 and pulled off an upset of the #25 Trojans at the coliseum in 2013. Here’s to hoping WSU has one more upset of USC in them in Pac-12 play. Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

