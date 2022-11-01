Women’s basketball off to hot start with victory in exhibition match

Washington State women’s basketball hosted Westmont over the weekend in an exhibition matchup that saw the Cougs take a 64-40 victory over the Warriors. The exhibition match was the first and only for the Cougs this season and comes a little over a week before the regular season tips off.

Bella Murekatete led the team in scoring with 26 on her way to a double-double. She added 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal while going 11-15 from the field and 4-5 from the line. Tara Wallack was the only other Coug to score in double-digits as she put up 11 on a 4 for 10 night. She went 2-2 from the line and added in two rebounds, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the team in minutes played with 36. She went 4-12 from the field while scoring 9 points and adding 8 rebounds and 6 assists on the night.

As a team, the Cougs shot 45% from the field and really struggled from deep as they managed to make just 2 of their 17 threes. They had 36 rebounds and 20 assists while tallying 9 steals on the night and just 5 turnovers.

Westmont, out of the Golden State Athletic Conference, finished last season 20-5 and ended their season with a Round of 16 loss in the NAIA championships.

The Cougs will begin regular season play on Monday, November 7th at home against Loyola Marymount at noon. They will then hit the road next Friday and will head to California to take on San Francisco at 1:00 pm.

*****

Football:

Cougars Head to the Bay For Saturday Meeting at Stanford

Washington State hits the road for a Saturday afternoon meeting at Stanford. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

‘We’ve got four winnable football games’: Two wins from bowl eligibility, Washington State eyes softer schedule

Washington State opened Pac-12 play with a monthlong gauntlet, a five-game stretch that included four of the conference’s best teams.

Basketball:

5 post players to know for the 2022-23 Pac-12 men’s basketball season

The 2022 Pac-12 men’s basketball season is quickly approaching, with tipoff just a week away. To prepare for what should be another exciting year, Pac-12.com is highlighting some of the top student-athletes across the conference.

Cougs claw Warriors in 64-40 exhibition win

The Washington State women’s basketball team got the 2022-23 season off to a hot start Sunday, Oct. 30, as the Cougars picked up a 64-40 win over Westmont in an exhibition contest at Beasley Coliseum.