Arizona State vs. WSU: How to watch Week 11 matchup

Your Washington State Cougars return home to welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils to the coldest stadium in the Pac-12 North.

WSU (5-4, 2-4 in Pac-12) successfully completed a big road test last week, routing the Stanford Cardinal 52-14. ASU (3-6, 2-4) hoped to pull off a home upset against UCLA, but their late rally fell just short, losing 50-36.

It’s family weekend on the Palouse and the Pac-12 wants to give plenty of post-game time for the families who made the trip out to Pullman. Kickoff is set for 12:30 P.M. For those not traveling to Pullman, you can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, stream the game on the Pac-12 website and watch on the Pac-12 app.

The Cougars opened the week as 8.5 point favorites on DraftKings. Since Sunday, the line has since moved to the Cougars being a 9.5 point favorite. The over/under has also rose to 59.5 total points and the Cougars have moved to a -365 favorite on the money line. A $365 bet for the Cougs, wins $100 with a WSU victory.

Bowl aspirations are back on track for WSU after snapping their three game losing streak last week. The Cougars just need to win one of their last three games to secure bowl eligibility. WSU will square off against the two Arizona schools over the next two weeks, who have a combined record of just 6-12 and 3-9 in conference play.

The Cougar offense will look to carry the momentum from the Stanford game over to this week. ASU’s defense isn’t anything special, giving up 31.1 points per game and allowing 189.9 rushing yards per game. The Sun Devils gave up a whopping 402 rushing yards last week to UCLA, including 120 alone to UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Nakia Watson tore up Stanford’s defense on the ground in his return last week and will look to do the same to the Sun Devil defense playing in their coldest game of the season.

Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

