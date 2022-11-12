Washington State welcomes Arizona State to chilly Pullman

Good morning Coug fans, and welcome to week 11 of the college football season. Our Washington State Cougars are home to welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils looking for that sixth win of the season and the bowl eligibility that comes with it. If last week was a Get Back game, this one’s a Prove It game to show that last week wasn’t an outlier.

Let’s reminisce a little bit....exactly 11 years ago today, WSU welcomed Arizona State to a very chilly Pullman. On Nov. 12, 2011, WSU was also looking to get to six wins and become bowl eligible. Spoiler alert: It didn’t happen, but not because of what happened on the Martin Stadium turf that night.

It was the coming out party for Connor Halliday, then a brash, skinny freshman coming off the bench after the first series of the game. All Halliday did that night was throw for six yards shy of 500 and four touchdowns as WSU upset the Sun Devils to nab win no. 4. Here’s video to refresh your memories:

The win pretty much came out of nowhere for WSU. They were spiraling, having lost five in a row. Then-Athletic Director Bill Moos was already courting Mike Leach, and Paul Wulff’s tenure in Pullman was wrapping up.

Exactly 11 years later, WSU welcomes ASU again to a chilly Pullman, though there shouldn’t be any rain, snow or sleet, thank goodness. And let’s hope ASU doesn’t return the opening kick for a touchdown again.

After a disaster of a start to the season, ASU has improved, though the Sun Devils are still a bottom half Pac-12 team in the major statistical categories. WSU’s biggest liability—its offensive line—is searching for a new left tackle now that Jarrett Kingston is out for the season due to injury. WSU may rotate three guys there: Christian Hilborn, Grant Stephens and Jack Wilson. The line held up against a bad Stanford team last week. It has more to prove this week against the fourth-worst rushing defense in the Pac-12.

To stay on the theme of looking back, I recall WSU needing one win in its final three games to ensure a bowl berth in 2006. The Cougs’ final three games were against the Arizona schools and UW. WSU lost all three.

This year’s final three opponents? The Arizona schools and UW. Quick, someone break the voodoo.

Go Cougs.

Links

'We're even more hungry': After securing momentum boost last week, Washington State seeks bowl eligibility versus Arizona State | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – A few days after Washington State turned in its best effort of the season – clobbering Stanford by 38 points to snap a three-game skid – Cougars coach Jake Dickert was asked how his team managed to turn things around.

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Arizona State | The Spokesman-Review

Theme of the game …

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona State | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – A frigid setting and an opponent that’s heating up – it doesn’t bode well for the visitors.

Cougs score a comeback win against San Francisco - Washington State University Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – The Washington State women's basketball team (RV) completed one of the biggest comebacks in program history on Friday, Nov. 11, as the Cougars rallied from a 15-point deficit at San Francisco to score a 65-59 victory over the Dons to move to 2-0 on the year.