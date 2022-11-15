Three Cougs take home conference awards

Three Washington State athletes were named Pac-12 Players of the week in three different sports on Monday. Pia Timmer, Brennan Jackson, and Charlisse Leger-Walker all earned conference recognition on Monday in their respective sports. Volleyball, football, and women’s basketball went a combined 6-0 over the past week.

Timmer, an senior outside hitter on the volleyball team, helped lead the Cougs to a 2-0 weekend sweep over the Arizona schools. Friday in Tempe, she helped lead them to a 3-0 victory over the Sun Devils before a 3-1 victory over the Wildcats on Sunday in Tucson. She finished her weekend with 32 kills, 16 digs, and 5 aces while hitting .310 and averaging 5.3 points per set. This is the Cougs first Offensive Player of the Week this season and third overall as Magda Jehlarova took home the defensive player of the week award twice earlier this year.

Timmer and the Cougs will look to keep up the winning this weekend when they host Utah on Friday at 7:00pm and Colorado on Sunday at noon. Both games will be at Bohler Gym and will be televised on Pac-12 Mountain.

Brennan Jackson was named Defensive Lineman of the Week following the 28-18 victory over Arizona State. Jackson finished with 5 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble. He got after Sun Devils quarterback Trenton Bourguet early in the game as he recorded his first sack of the game on the first drive. A 25-yard loss that also caused a fumble that the Sun Devils recovered on their own 2-yard line.

Jackson will look to get after former Cougar quarterback Jayden De Laura this weekend when the Cougs head to Tucson to take on Arizona. De Laura has been sacked 20 times this season and thrown 8 interceptions in their 10 games. De Laura said this weekend’s game was “personal” and I have a feeling the Cougar defense also views it as personal as their former quarterback quit on them during the team’s bowl game last season.

Charlisse Leger-Walker was named the season’s first Player of the Week after leading the Cougs to three victories over the past week. The junior from New Zealand averaged 25 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2 steals in the three victories. She put up a career high 35 points in a 69-63 comeback victory over San Francisco on Friday. Over the final two quarters she put up 26 points while shooting 72.7% from the field in the final 20 minutes of the game.

On Sunday, she became the 21st player in program history to score 1,000 points in a Cougar uniform. It took her 57 career games to reach the feat, tying Jeanne Eggart as the fastest to reach 1,000 points.

Leger-Walker will look to continue the early success on Friday as the team heads to Hawaii to participate in the Northshore Showcase with a game against BYU at 5:00 pm. They will stay in Hawaii over the weekend and take on Troy at 3:00 pm on Monday.

*****

Football:

Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva - Football Week 11

The Pac-12 today announced its 2022 football season’s 11th weekly performance awards, presented by Nextiva.

Former WSU football coach Nick Rolovich files wrongful firing suit

Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit Friday claiming his rights were violated when he was fired for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

First look: Washington State, fresh off bowl-clinching win, visits Arizona to face former Coug QB Jayden de Laura

Washington State (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12), fresh off a bowl-clinching victory and riding a two-game winning streak, travels to the desert for a highly anticipated matchup against its former quarterback, who is leading the Arizona Wildcats (4-6, 2-5) in their pursuit of a postseason berth.

Cougars Head to Tucson For Saturday Matchup at Arizona

Washington State heads to Tucson for a Saturday afternoon matchup at Arizona. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. (PT) on the Pac-12 Network.

Kickoff times & TV info for #Pac12FB for Week 13 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zfcea8MiTC — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 14, 2022

Basketball:

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva - Nov. 14, 2022

The Pac-12 today announced its women’s basketball performance awards, presented by Nextiva, for games played from November 7 - November 13 and voted on by media who cover the league.

Washington State scores big international recruiting win with commitment from coveted Nigerian Rueben Chinyelu

PWashington State’s basketball staff has built a reputation for recruiting high-caliber international talents. On Monday, a blue-chip prospect from overseas signed with the Cougars.

Smith Adds Three in Early Signing Period

Washington State men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith announced the addition of three student-athletes for next year’s 2023-24 season, Monday. Freshman Rueben Chinyelu (Nigeria), junior college transfer Oscar Cluff (Sunshine Coast, Australia), and freshman Parker Gerrits (Olympia, Wash.) will join the Cougs ahead of next season.

Leger-Walker named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the second time in her career

The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday, November 14, that Washington State women’s basketball junior Charlisse Leger-Walker has been named the first Pac-12 Player of the Week of the 2022-23 season.

WSU in Texas to Battle Prairie View A&M

The Cougars travel to Prairie View, Texas for their first true road contest of the season, facing Prairie View A&M, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at William Nicks Building. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT (4 p.m. PT) with coverage on ESPN+ and simulcast on Pac-12 Washington.

Volleyball:

Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Weekly Awards - Nov. 14, 2022

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Pia Timmer, Sr., OH, Washington State (Emlichheim, Germany)

Timmer named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

Washington State senior outside hitter, Pia Timmer, was named the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday. Timmer averaged 4.57 kills/set and earned her third double-double of the season with 19 kills and 11 digs in Sunday’s four-set win at Arizona.

Swimming:

Cougars Head to Texas for The Art Adamson Invite

Washington State travels to Texas from Wednesday Nov. 16 through Friday, November. 18 to compete at the Art Adamson Invite hosted by No. 22 Texas A&M. During the three-day meet WSU will compete against Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Arkansas, No.6 Alabama, and TCU.