And then when you graduate / You take a look around / And you say hey wait / This is the same as where / I just came from / I thought it was over / Oh that’s just great!

The Washington State Cougars are doing the thing we should never take for granted and they’re doing it again: they’re bowling! For the seventh straight year!

A game of completely contrasting halves against the Arizona State Sun Devils gave the Cougs their needed sixth win of the season to make to the postseason. We’ll go over a very weird football game and then preview the Arizona Wildcats with Brian Pedersen of AZ Desert Swarm.

Then, we’ll end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you, as always, for listening to the CougCenter Hour!

