Washington State vs. Arizona: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington State Cougars make their final road trip of the regular season down to Tucson, Arizona, to face the Arizona Wildcats.

WSU (6-4, 3-4 in Pac-12) secured their seventh straight bowl eligible season last week with a 28-19 victory over Arizona State in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard shows. Arizona (4-6, 2-5) kept their bowl hopes alive, stunning the formerly top-10 UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl, 34-28.

This weeks game will be on the Pac-12 Network. You can stream the game online on the Pac-12 website and follow the action on your favorite device on the Pac-12 app. Make sure you got your morning drink of choice ready. Kickoff is nice and early at 11:30 A.M.

The Cougars enter Saturday a four point favorite over the Wildcats. Offense is expected to be high with the total points slated at 63 even. WSU is a favorite on the money line at -180. A $180 bet on the Cougars to win, wins you $100.

This week has been circled on many fans calendars for awhile now. WSU will get their first look at their former quarterback Jayden de Laura. And as fans may remember, de Laura doesn’t exactly run from a chance to jump into the spotlight. When given the chance to speak about his former school, de Laura called the game “personal” for him. To hear more about de Laura’s comments, Jeff and Craig delivered their thoughts and more in their latest podcast episode earlier this week.

de Laura has led an offensive-first Arizona team that has the capabilities to light up the scoreboard, averaging over 30 points a game. However, the Arizona defense has had troubles stopping anybody. The Wildcats give up an average of 37.2 points and 472.2 yards per game. WSU’s offense has found a little bit of rhythm in the last two weeks and have an opportunity to real break the lid off against a defense that has made offenses look like they’re running a skeleton offense.

Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

