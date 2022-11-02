Cougar basketball set to host ZZU Mania tonight in Bohler Gym

November has arrived... And that means that basketball season is (nearly) here.

Over the weekend, the WSU women tipped off their campaign with an exhibition win at home over Westmont. The Cougar men won’t get the luxury of a practice game before tipping off on Monday against Texas State. What they will get, however, is a chance to join the WSU women later tonight for the annual ZZU Mania celebration.

Both teams will hit the court in Bohler Gym later tonight at 7pm for an open practice and skills showdown. We don’t know exactly what we have in store from the squads, but we do know that both head coaches are excited for the big event... One of them possibly more than the other...





Be there tomorrow/Wednesday at 7pm inside Bohler Gym! See the Cougs in action before anyone else and get your early basketball fix!#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/19P4m04qhG — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) November 2, 2022

While the teams have yet to officially announce what they have planned for ZZU Mania. Last year, in the return of the event from a COIVD hiatus, the two teams took part in a skills challenge, three-point contests and a dunk contest on the men’s side. Fans also got the opportunity to enjoy performances from the Crimson Girls and the WSU Pep Band. the ZZU CRU Twitter account gave us a quick highlight reel from last season’s event.

WE ARE ONE SLEEP AWAY FROM ZZUMANIA!! Make sure you show up to zzu mania for the chance to win some awesome prizes and maybe even some free swag



TOMORROW NOVEMBER 2nd

7PM

BOHLER GYM pic.twitter.com/OPaXskCaMX — ZZU CRU (@ZZUCRU) November 1, 2022

We can probably expect more the same tonight in Bohler. Festivities get started at 7 p.m. tonight and we expect the night to end with Mouhamed Gueye delivering some highlight-worthy dunk contest jams to cap off the night.

Links

Washington State notebook: Depleted rushing attack searching for spark; LB Daiyan Henley named Butkus semifinalist | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – When Washington State installed a new version of the typically pass-heavy Air Raid offense this preseason, the Cougars stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy ground game.

Daiyan Henley Named Butkus Award Semifinalist - Washington State University Athletics

The Butkus Award is presented annually to the best linebacker in college football.

Canzano: Bill Walton is not happy with UCLA

Pac-12 legend sounds off.

Volleyball set for Oregon road trip; Cougs to play at OSU Friday night - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State volleyball (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12) will be looking for a season sweep over Oregon State (7-15, 2-10) Friday night as they hit the road