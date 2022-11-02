The Washington State Cougars are in the midst of a three-game skid, and what once seemed like a sure thing — bowl eligibility — now appears to be tenuous. Are there even two sure wins on the schedule over the final four games?

We then pivoted to talk about soccer (now almost certainly out of the NCAA tournament) and volleyball (rolling again) before checking in on kenpom.com’s preseason projection of Kyle Smith’s fourth team in Pullman.

