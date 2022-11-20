WSU opens as small underdogs for Apple Cup

It’s that time of the year again. Welcome to hate week 2022!

Your Washington State Cougars are set to welcome in the cross-state rival Washington Huskies for the 2022 Apple Cup. The first Apple Cup Pullman has hosted since the 2018 season. Kickoff of the first Saturday Apple Cup since 2014 is scheduled for 7:30PM on ESPN. The first non-FOX Apple Cup since 2011.

The Huskies open as the favorites to take back the Apple Cup as a 2.5 point favorite over the Cougars on DraftKings. Despite WSU’s defensive performance last week and the possibility of snow, the oddsmakers are predicting more of a shootout with the total sitting at 58.5. WSU is +110 on the money line. A $100 bet on WSU wins $110 if the Cougars defend their Apple Cup title.

WSU has been on a hot streak against the spread. The Cougars have covered the spread in their last four games and sit at 8-3 ATS on the year. The Huskies snapped their five game losing streak against the spread with back-to-back covers against Oregon and Colorado. The under has also been trending in UW games with their last four games hitting under the total points. WSU is very familiar with the under this season, hitting in nine of their games.

This years Apple Cup will look almost the complete opposite it did in the Huskies last trip to Pullman. Like the political party switch of the 20th century, the Cougars are now the team with the best scoring defense in the Pac-12 while the Huskies will roll out one of the best offenses in the conference led by a star transfer quarterback. The Huskies will also be playing with a long-shot at making the conference title game next week. They need a win, a loss from Oregon and either a UCLA or both a Cal and Utah loss. WSU, at 7-4 and 4-4 in conference play, is out of the race for the Pac-12 title but can play spoiler to their rival. Oh, and did I mention snow may be in the forecast? Seems very familiar.

