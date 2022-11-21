Cougar volleyball wins two this weekend

It would be a sweep for the Cougs starting out the last home stand of the season. On Friday, the Cougs swept the Utes of Utah (25-20, 25-12, 25-18).

Pia Timmer who is the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the week has another impressive performance for the Cougs to help in this win.

Timmer finished with 16 kills which is a match-high for her. The Cougs are still ranked no. 25 in the country and are having a very impressive last half of the season.

Utah Match- Friday, Nov. 18

Set 1 (25-20)

WSU had an early 4-1 lead. This lead would continue with several big offensive plays all of which included Timmer at the center. WSU was up 13-7 when Utah tried to gain some more momentum, but they could not. The ladies went on a 7-3 scoring run to be within two of 25. After two errors by the Utes, the Cougs claimed an early set win.

Set 2 (25-12)

Laura Jansen made some moves on the court and had five kills in the second set. After some powerful plays by Julia Norville, the Cougs were up 21-10. With Timmer at the service line, the Cougs went on a 4-0 run, and the Cougs would go up two sets.

Set 3 (25-18)

With an early 8-5 lead, the Cougs commanded the match. Utah did come back to be within one with a score of 17-16. The Cougs did push through the close score and go up 21-18. This would be the last Utah points of the match and the Cougs had their final 4-0 run which gave them the magic number of 25 and the sweep was complete. The Cougs had won the first of the four home matches.

This was also the Coug's 13th sweep of the season. The Cougs had to win against Colorado on Sunday.

Colorado Match- Nov. 20 (25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11)

This match would be a little bit closer than the previous match against Utah. The Cougs won in a four-set match against the Buffs.

Set 1 (25-20)

The opening set was back and forth. The Buffs were up two (14-12) but Timmer and Jansen came alive and started a 7-2 scoring run. With the Cougs up, they took advantage of the momentum swing and won the opening set 25-20.

Set 2

The Buffa thought this would be their opportunity to steal a set to try and force five. And they proved to be right. After going on a 7-1 scoring run halfway through the set, the Cougs found themselves with Colorado ahead. Being up 23-20 the Buffs took control and got the ball back two more times for them to win the set 25-21.

Set 3 (25-19)

Not taking no for an answer, the Cougs came back in a dominant style to take on the Buffs in set 3.

After taking an early 7-2 lead the Cougs led the whole way. With several scoring runs to add to the scoreboard, the Cougs continued to have kill after kill to win the set. The Cougs won and got some help from Magda Jehlarova who had five kills on seven attempts. The final score was 25-19 Cougs.

Set 4 (25-11)

This would be the critical set for the Cougs. From the beginning, the Cougs led and didn’t look back. The foot was on the gas and the Cougs finished it out. With a 9-5 lead the Cougs pushed scoring four points while the Buffs scored one. Jansen had two of those kills while Katy Ryan had two.

Ahead by seven (17-10), the Cougs sparked the final points of the match. Between Jansen and Jehlarova the match was over and the Cougs won 25-11.

Jansen led with 16 kills while Timmer was just one behind at 15. She did have two aces which were a team-high for the night.

The Cougs will be staying in Pullman to take on UCLA and the Huskies for their final matches of the regular season.

