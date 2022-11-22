Cougs bring home North Shore Showcase title

Washington State women’s basketball concluded their trip to Hawaii on Monday with an afternoon matchup against Troy. Led by 22-points from Bella Murekatete, the Cougs downed the Trojans 87-72 to give them their fourth win of the season and the North Shore Showdown title.

All three teams that played in the showcase finished at 1-1 but due to the Cougs having a higher margin of victory, the trophy will be returning with them back to Pullman. Charlisse Leger-Walker was also named the MVP of the showcase and will be bringing home that hardware as well. Murekatete was named to the Showcase All-Star team after her two performances.

The Cougs jumped to a 54-37 lead at half before slowing down and letting the Trojans back into it. After being outscored 22-10 in the third quarter, the Cougs came back with a 23-point fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Murekatete finished with 22 points, 5 blocks, 3 assists and a game high 16 rebounds. Her points, blocks, and rebounds in this game all match career highs. Freshman Astera Tuhina scored a career high 14 points while adding 2 steals, and 2 assists.

Leger-Walker added 14 points, 6 assists, and 9 rebounds on Monday. She averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over the two games on her way to taking home the MVP award.

Tara Wallack (17 points) and Johanna Teder (12 points) also notched double-digit scoring marking the first time since February of 2019 that the Cougs had five players scoring in double-digits. As a team, they shot 40.3% from the field and hauled in 56 rebounds and had 7 blocks.

They will get the rest of the week off before hosting South Dakota State on Monday, November 28th at 7:00 pm in Beasley.

The Washington State women’s basketball team captured the title at the 2022 North Shore Showcase, as the Cougars picked up an 87-72 win over Troy Monday, Nov. 21, to conclude their trip to the Hawaiian Islands.

Washington State rides Jabe Mullins’ hot 3-point shooting in win over Eastern Washington

Washington State more than doubled its season average on made 3-pointers, burying 15 on Monday night in the Spokane Arena – while burying Eastern Washington in the process 82-56.

Mullins Career-High Propels Cougs to Victory

Jabe Mullins scored a career-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Washington State avenged last year’s loss beating Eastern Washington 82-56 on Monday night.

Football:

Cougars Host Boeing Apple Cup Saturday Night on ESPN

Washington State is set to host Washington for The Boeing Apple Cup Saturday night at Gesa Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Huard: Does this ‘epic’ Apple Cup mean more to UW Huskies or WSU?

The latest installment of the annual Apple Cup game between the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars adds another chapter between the two in-state rivals this Saturday in Pullman, and both teams enter the contest red hot.

Athletics:

Locally: Washington State athletic director Pat Chun inducted into Asian Hall of Fame

“Incredibly humbling.” That’s how Washington State University’s fourth-year director of athletics Pat Chun described his induction into the Asian Hall of Fame on Friday night in Seattle.